Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

Kyle Nix has revealed that he will start playing full band shows in the coming weeks and months, upping the ante with the solo project. he also took to social media to tell his fans that a few months ago, he'd checked himself into rehab.

