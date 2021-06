Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 07:36 Hits: 7

Described by Savannah Gardner as “a timeless break up anthem wrapped up in celtic string arrangements and the echoes of the slide guitar and piano. The ultimate message is one of hope, where no matter how hard life gets, the sun will always rise again.” The lush and immersive new single from the Californian songwriter, …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/06/09/new-music-savannah-gardner-heartbreak-river/