Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 15:26 Hits: 3

Like Colter Wall, Corb Lund and others, Bo DePeña's looking to keep the traditions of Western music alive, not just by singing them, but by living them out, so he can sing them with truth and authenticity. You hear that on his new album "It's About to Get Western."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-bo-depenas-its-about-to-get-western/