Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 07:23 Hits: 4

This track reminded me of Robert Ellis when I first heard it. The Athens GA songwriter Tyler Key has a similar vocal tone that cuts through the sweet country stylings on this really great new single that balances rough swagger and nuanced playing. As Key explains, “Most everyone I know in their mid-to-late twenties has …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/06/04/new-music-tyler-key-lemonade/