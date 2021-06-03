42nd Blues Music Awards – Virtual Celebration – June 6, 2021

Articles

The Blues Foundation will bring an elevated viewing experience to blues fans worldwide with the 2021 Blues Music Awards. Presented by Global Electronic Technology, the 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards (BMAs) will be broadcast Sunday, June 6 at 4:00 pm CT on Mandolin, the streaming platform chosen by blues musicians and blues fans everywhere. The 42nd Blues Music Awards coincides with the 42nd annual celebration of African-American Music Appreciation Month, which recognizes the immeasurable influence of Black artists and their music on America’s musical traditions.

Big Llou will host blues music’s most acclaimed awards program with announcements of award winners across 25 categories. Program highlights will include surprise performances and special guest appearances and performances.

Widely recognized as the highest honor bestowed by the blues community, the BMAs applaud the past year’s exceptional achievements in blues music recording, performance, and songwriting. The expansive list of nominees reflect the widening influence of blues music and blues artists. Topping the nomination chart this year again is Rick Estrin & the Nightcats, Sugar Ray & the Bluetones, Shemekia Copeland, and John Németh. Nominees include many well-known acts, both in and out of the blues world. Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famers Dion and Elvin Bishop, rising Americana star Rhiannon Giddens, and Blues Hall of Famer Bettye LaVette are each BMA nominees this year.

The complete list of Blues Music Award nominees can be found on The Blues Foundation’s website here and listen to the BMA Nominee Spotify Playlist here.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets or VIP tickets that include admission to the pre-show virtual Blues Lounge sponsored by Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise featuring Art Tipaldi’s lively backstage conversation with Elvin Bishop, Thornetta Davis, Dion DiMucci, Harrison Kennedy, and Sugaray Rayford.

This online experience will give viewers a chance to share their enthusiasm and comments with fellow blues fans watching worldwide as they celebrate blues’ biggest night together.

Only members of The Blues Foundation are eligible to vote for the BMAs. Voting closed on March 12, 2021, at 11:59 pm CT. Blues Foundation membership costs as little as $25 per year. Visit BLUES.org and click on “Join” to learn about membership, donations and to help keep the blues thriving around the world.

The Blues Foundation is a world-renowned Memphis-based organization whose mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of this uniquely American art form. Founded in 1980, the Foundation has approximately 4,000 individual members and 180 affiliated blues societies representing another 50,000 fans and professionals worldwide. Its signature honors and events — the Blues Music Awards, Blues Hall of Fame inductions, International Blues Challenge, and Keeping the Blues Alive Awards – make it the international hub of blues music. The Blues Foundation’s COVID – 19 Blues Musician Relief Fund and HART Fund provide financial and medical assistance for musicians in need, while Blues in the Schools programs and Generation Blues Scholarships expose new generations to blues music. The Blues Hall of Fame Museum, located in Downtown Memphis, adds the opportunity for blues lovers of all ages to interact with blues music and history. Throughout the year, the Foundation staff serves the global blues community with answers, information, and news.

Before enjoying an exciting evening hosted by Big Llou and performances by Blues Music Award nominees and other special guests, revel in a special happy hour: Backstage with Art Tipaldi and Friends.

The Blues Foundation is excited to have Big Llou host this year’s Blues Music Awards. Enjoy performances by this year’s nominees and other special guests. Some of the friends stopping by the LRBC VIP Blues Lounge are Elvin Bishop, Thornetta Davis, Dion DiMucci, Harrison Kennedy, and Sugaray Rayford.

Ticket Options

Buy Livestream ticket here

Buy VIP ticket here

$20 | Livestream Ticket Includes:

One (1) entry to the livestream event

$50 | VIP Ticket Includes:

One (1) entry to the livestream event

One (1) entry to the exclusive pre-show VIP Blues Lounge Livestream of Backstage with Art Tipaldi and Friends sponsored by The Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise.

One (1) official 2021 Blues Music Award poster. An extra shipping fee of $5 for the US and $15 everywhere else will be charged at checkout.*

Be among the first 100 to purchase a VIP ticket to be eligible to receive a curated “Taste of Memphis” VIP Blues Box. Add a delicious dimension to your Blues Music Awards watching experience. Ten lucky VIP ticket holders will receive a “Taste of Memphis” Blues Box containing Four Roses Bourbon, POP-A-ROOS BBQ Flavored Popcorn, Beale Sweets Sugar Shack Fudge, Blues City Café Rub, Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Chocolate, and other tasty gift items.

