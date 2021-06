Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 18:13 Hits: 6

Similar to a band like Lucero or maybe even some eras of American Aquarium, the music of the Michigan Rattlers is guilty of being country or roots only by association. But you're not reluctant to embrace them because just like the rest of us, they're refugees of the era.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/rock-review-michigan-rattlers-that-kind-of-life/