Travellin’ Blue Kings Share Video For New Single ‘Too Many People’

Originally founded by Belgian and Dutch musicians, the pandemic affected Travellin’ Blue Kings‘ ability to keep active and creative across national borders in the fall of 2020. With this “full Belgian” lineup, the Blue Kings 2.0 firmly look into the future with even more nobility and an impressive pedigree: Blues Lee, Howlin’ Bill, Rhythm Bombs, Fried Bourbon, Jim Cofey, Hideaway — just to name a few.

Travellin’ is not in the name by chance, as these five gentlemen worked with their respective bands all over Europe. You could find them on festival stages in Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Italy. And of course, in every corner of Belgium and the Netherlands.

This blues mobile still influences range from Texas to the West Coast, across New Orleans and Memphis heading for Chicago and then to the UK’s British Blues Boom. The five gentlemen find their inspiration in many different kinds of music and bring a fresh and yet familiar repertoire, supplemented with a few precisely chosen covers. That’s what you can expect from this band, brought with tons of energy and enthusiasm.

Too Many People” follows the new collective’s first fling, “Gotta Get Away.” The latter single is another critical look at the ins and outs of our planet in the year 2021. Both songs, now available on all digital platforms, form a whole.

