Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 13:33 Hits: 7

Banned in the East and cancelled in the West, polemical author Monika Maron continues to set her own moral compass as she enters her 80s.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/monika-maron-chronicler-of-the-gdr-turns-80/a-57758191?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf