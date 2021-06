Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:18 Hits: 9

As she releases her new single, "Lost Cause," the 19-year-old star continues to reveal aspects of herself to the public. But it's not just about staying in the news.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/billie-eilish-i-can-do-what-i-want/a-57756897?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf