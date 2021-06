Articles

Published on Monday, 31 May 2021

In 1971, producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff co-founded Philadelphia International Records, the label that recorded the O'Jays, Patti LaBelle and other soul artists. Originally broadcast in 2008.

