Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 23:10 Hits: 10

Country, Christian, classic pop, and multi Grammy award-winning singer and performer B.J. Thomas has passed away. The 78-year-old died of lung Cancer on Saturday, May 29th at his home in Arlington, Texas. Thomas had announced the diagnosis in late March, and had been battling the disease.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/raindrops-are-falling-music-legend-b-j-thomas-has-died/