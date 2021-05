Articles

Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021

"Time Traveler," Nnenna Freelon's first new album in more than a decade, is a passionate expression of love enduring as she grieves the loss of her husband and other family members.

(Image credit: Chris Charles/Origin Records)

