Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 16:23 Hits: 3

Stevie Johnson is the executive producer of Fire in Little Africa, a hip-hop album commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre's centennial that honors the city's past, while bridging new communities.

(Image credit: Ryan Cash/Fivvish/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/28/994616024/in-the-wake-of-the-tulsa-race-massacres-centennial-a-communal-hip-hop-album-emer