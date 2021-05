Articles

Published on Friday, 28 May 2021

Wainwright and Giordano collaborated on the period music for the series Boardwalk Empire and the film The Aviator. Their latest album is I'd Rather Lead a Band.Originally broadcast Dec. 2, 2020.

