Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 17:35 Hits: 3

The duo perform songs from their debut album, which draws on the music of the '30s and '40s. "There is a timeless quality to these old standards," Vilray says. Originally broadcast Feb. 18, 2020.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/28/1000916316/rachael-vilray-share-a-mic-and-a-love-of-old-swing-standards