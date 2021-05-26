The Lone Bellow Confirm Tour Dates, Share Performance Video For ‘Goodness’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 17:44 Hits: 3

The Lone Bellow have announced more 2021 tour dates. Touring in support of the expanded version of their chart-topping fourth album, Half Moon Light Deluxe Edition, the shows are a combination of the newly confirmed and rescheduled ones from 2020, with all tickets currently on sale. The single “Dried Up River’ is sitting at #1 on Americana radio.

In celebration of the new tour, The Lone Bellow have released a video of a stripped-down performance of “Goodness,” one of the songs added to the recently released deluxe edition of the latest full-length album.

The Lone Bellow’s campaign with No Kid Hungry is coming to a close, and today is the last day to have 25% of your Lone Bellow purchase benefits local food banks across America.

THE LONE BELLOW TOUR 2021

With Special Guest Early James

JUNE

17 – Bethesda, MD – Strathmore Concert Hall (2 shows) *

18 – Bethlehem, PA – SteelStacks *

19 – Lexington, KY – Lime Kiln Theater *

20 – Williamsburg, VA – Virginia Arts Festival *

AUGUST

5 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center *

6 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavillion *

9 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

10 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue Theater

11 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

13 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

14 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

OCTOBER

15 – Austin, TX – 04 Center *

16 – Dallas, TX – Granada Thater *

17 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater *

19 – Lafayette, LA – Acadiana Center for the Arts *

NOVEMBER

4 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

5 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

7 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

8 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

10 – Cincinnati, OH – Ballroom at The Taft Theatre

11 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall at Babeville

12 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts Homer

13 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts

14 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

21 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

*Early James not appearing

*Feature image credit: Shervain Lainez

