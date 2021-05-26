The Lone Bellow Confirm Tour Dates, Share Performance Video For ‘Goodness’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3
The Lone Bellow have announced more 2021 tour dates. Touring in support of the expanded version of their chart-topping fourth album, Half Moon Light Deluxe Edition, the shows are a combination of the newly confirmed and rescheduled ones from 2020, with all tickets currently on sale. The single “Dried Up River’ is sitting at #1 on Americana radio.
In celebration of the new tour, The Lone Bellow have released a video of a stripped-down performance of “Goodness,” one of the songs added to the recently released deluxe edition of the latest full-length album.
The Lone Bellow’s campaign with No Kid Hungry is coming to a close, and today is the last day to have 25% of your Lone Bellow purchase benefits local food banks across America.
THE LONE BELLOW TOUR 2021
With Special Guest Early James
JUNE
17 – Bethesda, MD – Strathmore Concert Hall (2 shows) *
18 – Bethlehem, PA – SteelStacks *
19 – Lexington, KY – Lime Kiln Theater *
20 – Williamsburg, VA – Virginia Arts Festival *
AUGUST
5 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts Center *
6 – Westport, CT – Levitt Pavillion *
9 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
10 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue Theater
11 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
13 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
14 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
OCTOBER
15 – Austin, TX – 04 Center *
16 – Dallas, TX – Granada Thater *
17 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater *
19 – Lafayette, LA – Acadiana Center for the Arts *
NOVEMBER
4 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
5 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
6 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall
7 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
8 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
10 – Cincinnati, OH – Ballroom at The Taft Theatre
11 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall at Babeville
12 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts Homer
13 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts
14 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
16 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
21 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
*Early James not appearing
*Feature image credit: Shervain Lainez
