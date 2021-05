Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 09:01 Hits: 5

John and T.J. Osborne turn up the intensity in a Tiny Desk quarantine set that features music from the duo's 2020 album, Skeletons.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/26/999207108/brothers-osborne-tiny-desk-home-concert