Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 13:53 Hits: 5

Reaching the end of The Contraptionists’ debut album Working Man’s Dread, Paul Givant is ready to kiss the ground in the yearning closer “Dream Song.” A sighing sweep of earnest […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/05/reviews/albums/the-contraptionists