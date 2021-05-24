Willie Nelson, Family Friends Are Back ‘On The Road Again’ With The Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2021

Category: Art/Music Hits: 2
Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation, and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are thrilled to be back on the road again. Willie will once again be live and in concert with his family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae, and more as part of the 14-stop tour starting this summer.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10 AM (local for each venue). VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Outlaw Music Festival. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 25, at 10AM local until Wednesday, May 26, at 10PM local through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson.
The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson have developed it into one of North America’s biggest annual touring franchises. Musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers and many more have been a part of the Outlaw Tour, sharing unforgettable music memories and unique vendor villages with local food, drinks and shopping in Live Nation amphitheaters across the country.
INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Ryan Bingham
Yola
Friday, September 10, 2021
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Friday, September 17, 2021
Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kathleen Edwards
Friday, September 24, 2021
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Friday, October 15, 2021
Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Sunday, October 17, 2021
San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Ida Mae
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Wheatland, CA – Toyota, Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
For complete Outlaw Music Festival tour details, please visit:
#outlawmusicfest
