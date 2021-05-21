New Track Video From Quinn Sullivan – ‘In a World Without You’

Articles

Quinn Sullivan is revealing a new side of his musical identity on “In A World Without You.” Now 22 years old, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist has already toured the world, collaborated with rock’s biggest legends, and developed genuinely jaw-dropping skills as a guitar player. But now, Sullivan’s more recent work has been with pen and paper, as he lets the abundant skills of his youth blossom and steer him into new directions of artistry and creativity. “In A World Without You” will be featured on Sullivan’s upcoming full-length album, Wide Awake, out June 4th via Mascot Label Group.

“’In a World without You’ is one of my favorite songs off of the new album,” Sullivan says. “We shot it (the video) at Building Records, a recording studio in Marlboro, New York. I had an absolute blast making it. I had the opportunity to bring in some friends of mine to do this with me, which I think really added to the concept. Playing drums is Lee Falco, playing keyboards is Will Bryant, and playing bass is Brandon Morrison.”

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer/collaborator Oliver Leiber, Wide Awake adds potent new arrows to a quiver already brimming with sure-shots, and it showcases the kind of forward motion that separates the artists from the mere players. “I want people to understand who I am as an artist,” explains Quinn. “I think my audience will appreciate the fact that the guitar is still a huge part of who I am, and I can truthfully say all the songs are coming from a very honest place.”

A rare artist who’s always sounded older than his years, Sullivan has been touring the world since he was 11-years-old, playing storied venues such as Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., as well as India’s Mahindra Blues Festival, Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, and three Montreux Jazz Festivals. Quinn has shared the stage with his hero and mentor Buddy Guy, as well as Carlos Santana on several occasions. Quinn’s performance experience includes appearances on leading national television programs Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and CBS This Morning, to name a few.

As he moves into this new chapter, Sullivan’s constant credo has been growth and learning. “I want to stay true to where I come from, and go from there,” says Sullivan. “The artists that inspire me to do that are always hungry for the new. They never repeat themselves. They just grow and become more unique — and that’s what I aim to do as an artist.”

