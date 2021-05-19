Newport Folk Tickets On Sale Now

Articles

This summer, Newport will stage a once-in-a-lifetime event for its audience – bringing intimate and up-close experiences for fans and artists alike. As always, Newport Folk will bring surprise guests and never before seen collaborations all set to the backdrop of Narragansett Bay. Newport Folk may not look the same, but it will feel the same. This year’s event will have a 50% reduction in capacity and take place across two main stages, and thus it will be configured as two 3-Day events (instead of one) taking place July 23-25 and July 26-28. We will only be offering 3-Day passes for each event at $230 plus fees. Children are welcome, but we will not be selling children tickets this year. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets are for sale via eventbrite now.

At the moment, it’s too early to publish our safety protocols in full detail. The conditions of the pandemic are evolving daily and trending in a positive direction. The safety of our fans, artists, staff, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority. We will communicate and publish detailed protocols as the event date gets closer so you know exactly what to expect. For now, please note that you will most likely be subject to certain health protocols required at the time of the event that include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing.

The impact of last year’s festival cancellations has been felt deeply throughout the community as Newport Festivals Foundation relies on the revenue it makes each year at the festivals in order to carry out its work. Thanks to the support of the Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NFF has been able to continue to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

In addition to its year round work and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 450 musicians since April 1, 2020. To learn more about NFF’s programs and work, visit newportfestivals.org

