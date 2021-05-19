My Morning Jacket Unveil First U.S. Headline Tour in Five Years

Articles

My Morning Jacket have unveiled plans for their first US headline tour in five years. The dates begin August 27 at Charlotte, NC’s Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, and then travel through a three-night-stand at Chicago, IL’s Auditorium Theater on November 4, 5, and 6. Additional highlights include multi-night-stands at Queens, NY’s Forest Hills Stadium (September 10-11) and Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theater (October 1-2). Special guests throughout the tour will include Flock Of Dimes (August 27), Brittany Howard (September 3-11), Durand Jones & The Indications (September 23-October 3), and Bedouine (October 29-November 6).

Fan presales and VIP presales begin tomorrow, May 19 at 10:00 AM (local) and continue through Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 PM (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10:00 AM (local) except for Chicago shows, which go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 12:00 PM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please seewww.mymorningjacket.com/events.

My Morning Jacket will present a wide-ranging live set encompassing new music alongside fan favorites and classic greatest hits from their epic catalog. In addition to the just-announced headline dates, the band will also make a number of festival appearances, including Lexington, KY’s Railbird Festival (August 28), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (September 4), Dana Point, CA’s Ohana Festival (September 24), and Live Oak, FL’s Suwannee Hulaween (October 30).

In partnership with PLUS1, $1/ticket will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.

My Morning Jacket has released eight studio albums, with 2008’s Evil Urges, 2011’s Circuital, and 2015’s The Waterfall — each receiving GRAMMY® Award nominations for “Best Alternative Album.” In summer 2020, the band surprise-released The Waterfall II, and the album was met by worldwide critical acclaim. My Morning Jacket made band history at radio with The Waterfall II single “Feel You,” reaching #1 on the Billboard, Mediabase, and Triple-A charts.

My Morning Jacket: Jim James (vocals, guitar), Tom Blankenship (bass), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Carl Broemel (guitar), and Bo Koster (keyboards).

MY MORNING JACKET US TOUR 2021

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

Connect with My Morning Jacket:

