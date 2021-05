Articles

This new single from Ghost Prom is a wonderfully unassuming slice of country folk that rides some sweet melodies and harmonies over a shuffling backbeat and loosely strummed guitars. There isn’t much info on the Hurley, New York band but their Bandcamp page does state that “two kids from a missing milk carton never got …

