Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 17:42 Hits: 13

"I still have to find out how I can best serve these new times we're living in," Smith says, ahead of performances where she'll commemorate Dylan's 80th birthday

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/patti-smith-kaatsbaan-interview-bob-dylan-1170357/