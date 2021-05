Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:09 Hits: 6

An impressionist masterwork from Monet's "Water Lilies" series smashed price expectations in New York. The artist had dedicated his twilight years to the iconic motif.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/claude-monet-masterpiece-fetches-70-4-million-at-auction/a-57510087?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf