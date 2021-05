Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 14:13 Hits: 9

If you can't get enough of guys like Tyler Childers and Arlo McKinley who define the very heart of the authentic Appalachian sound, then John R. Miller needs to be occupying space in your musical catalog as well, if he isn't already. Tyler Childers has been one of John R. Miller's biggest proponents.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/john-r-miller-readies-release-of-rounder-debut-depreciated/