Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 14:31 Hits: 5

Be still your heart, bend your ears, open your mind, but no need to temper your expectations for this highly-anticipated debut album from one of today's preeminent country singers, the one and only Charlie Marie. Let the waves of classic country goodness wash over you.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-charlie-maries-ramble-on/