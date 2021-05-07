Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 13:29 Hits: 5

Memphis Moonlight, the fifth studio album by singer songwriter and vocal powerhouse Deb Ryder, is undoubtedly her best effort yet. This ever-rising blues diva shows she is in stellar form delivering superior lyrics and musical arrangements on all thirteen original songs. Produced by Grammy Award and Blues Music Award winner Tony Braunagel, Co-Producer and Executive Producer Ric W. Ryder, this record covers a myriad of styles from blues to roots, both traditional and contemporary, and proves why she deserves her many accolades!

Ryder is once again supported by an impressive list of all-star musicians including Tony Braunagel, Johnny Lee Schell, Mike Finnigan. Travis Carlton, Pieter van/der Pluijm, Joe Sublett, Mark Pender, Ronnie Earl, and Alastair Greene.

Today we bring you the exclusive world premiere of her new song “Second Chances” from the album.

A high-stepping West Coast Tejano Blues track about a friendship gone bad, “Second Chances” is brought to life by Los Lobos artists David Hidalgo – Accordion, Steve Berlin – Saxophone , The Delgado Brothers Joey Delgado – Guitar and Steve Delgado – Background Vocals, Johnny Lee Schell – Guitar and Background Vocals, Travis Carlton – Bass, Mike Finnigan – B3 and Tony Braunagel – Drums.

The post World Premiere Track: Deb Ryder’s ‘Second Chances’ From Forthcoming ‘Memphis Moonlight’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-track-deb-ryders-second-chances-from-forthcoming-memphis-moonlight/