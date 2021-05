Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 12:00 Hits: 3

On thrilling debut albums by Squid, Dry Cleaning and Black Country, New Road, the aftershocks of '80s post-punk tremble against stark new realities in British and Irish life.

(Image credit: Photo illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR/Courtesy of the artists)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/993931617/new-wave-post-punk-brexit-squid-dry-cleaning-black-country-new-road