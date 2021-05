Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 May 2021 14:00 Hits: 13

Unsigned musicians: We want to hear from you. Starting May 11, send us a video of you performing one original song at a desk — and you might get to come play behind Bob Boilen's.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2021/05/04/992490353/announcing-the-2021-tiny-desk-contest