Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

Recovered from a career-threatening injury, Miloš Karadaglic has his sights set on two goals: finding the next great classical guitar concerto, and erasing the taboo of injuries among musicians.

(Image credit: Esther Haase/Verve Label Group)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/05/988188458/man-with-a-mission-milo-seeks-the-next-great-classical-guitar-showpiece