Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 14:07 Hits: 0

I wish Ashley Monroe all the best. She was an important part of the counter-insurgency against Bro-Country for over a decade, and of course her work with the Pistol Annies is superb. But I've got no use for this new record. My guess is neither do you if you're a country music fan.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-ashley-monroes-rosegold/