Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 15:38 Hits: 2

Ruffin's guitar has graced performances from Mariah Carey to Fishbone. Public radio program Live From Cain's profiles the veteran guitarist and his Tulsa band, Freak Juice.

(Image credit: Phil Clarkin)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/05/993153836/like-deftones-meets-miles-davis-tulsas-tori-ruffin-gets-freaky