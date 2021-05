Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

Following the highly successful launch of her new album This Way Or Some Other, Katie Brianna and Stanley Records have released the video clip for the new single ‘Running Disaster’ which is released digitally tomorrow (May 7th). It’s a song that perfectly combines Brianna’s effortless way with a sublime melody and the way she complements …

