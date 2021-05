Articles

Quickly emerging Texas singer/songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson will be releasing his new, self-titled album produced by Rodney Crowell on June 25th via La Honda Records. It's the same label home of Colter Wall distributed by Thirty Tigers. The new title looks to pick up where his debut left off.

