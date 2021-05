Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 02 May 2021 17:39 Hits: 1

Plans for a new stage at the Colosseum have been unveiled in Italy. The flexible, wooden slat design will give the public a view of the Roman monument not seen for hundreds of years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rome-colosseum-stage-to-give-visitors-a-gladiator-s-view/a-57405755?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf