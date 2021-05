Articles

Sturgill Simpson in conjunction with Oh Boy Records has released a rendition of the classic John Prine song "Paradise." The song will appear on the John Prine tribute album 'Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows Vol. 2,' but there is a deeper story behind how the track came about.

