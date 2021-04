Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 15:27 Hits: 5

Featured artists in this week's episode of The Thistle & Shamrock include Dougie MacLean, Maddy Prior, Luka Bloom and Sultans of String.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/29/991622512/the-thistle-shamrock-earth-day