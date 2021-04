Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 20:47 Hits: 11

The regular Alt.Latino chingonas talking about our 12 favorite acts from this year's virtual SXSW, including Vocal Vidas, Yasser Tejeda & Palotré, Ruido Rosa and more.

(Image credit: Courtesy of SXSW)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/29/991244429/alt-latinos-favorites-from-sxsw-2021