Video Premiere: Damon Fowler’s ‘Some Things Change’ Live at St. Petersburg Palladium

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:29 Hits: 4

Tampa’s Damon Fowler, a masterful singer, guitar player, and songwriter has absorbed the best of and furthered the region’s definitive artists’ work. A hard-driving troubadour, his music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up American music’s roots. He has gained his peers’ respect given his featured slot in Butch Truck’s Freight Train band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band.

Critics have compared Fowler’s guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman. Fowler can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, and his lyrical work on lap steel and dobro makes him a stand out performer among the legions of guitar heroes. His new release, Alafia Moon, combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career.

On the strength of Fowler’s hybrid of roots rock, blues, and sacred steel, the Florida native started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager, building a reputation as one of the hottest young players on the scene. Adding songwriting and vocal skills to his repertoire over the years has brought him many accolades, with music journalists extolling his originality and maturity as well as his technical guitar expertise. These attributes have helped further define Damon Fowler as one of the great Southern artists of his time.

Produced by Fowler and George Harris (Cheap Trick, Rick Derringer, Brian Johnson—AC/DC), Alafia Moon represents Fowler’s 8th solo release.

Premiering today on ABS is the live performance of Damon Fowler’s “Some Things Change” from Alafia Moon. The show was at The Palladium Theater in St Petersburg, FL.

Of the song, Fowler tells us:

The older I get the more I see some things change, but some things stay the same. I try to hold on to the good and let go of the bad.

Damon Fowler – Guitar and Vocal

TC Carr – Harmonica

Dan Signor – Keys

Chuck Riley – Bass

Justin Headley – Drums

Connect with Damon Fowler: Official | Facebook | Instagram

The post Video Premiere: Damon Fowler’s ‘Some Things Change’ Live at St. Petersburg Palladium appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/video-premiere-damon-fowlers-some-things-change-live-at-st-petersburg-palladium/