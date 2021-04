Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 09:07 Hits: 5

Classical music fans are mourning the loss of the celebrated mezzo-soprano, known for her versatility and the warmth of her voice. She died at her home in Austria on April 24 at age 93.

(Image credit: Erich Auerbach/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2021/04/27/991006550/remembering-christa-ludwig-the-master-singer-of-opera-and-song