Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 19:57 Hits: 8

Blanton describes many of the songs on her new album as "anti-fascist anthems." Critic Ken Tucker says Love & Rage doesn't sound like typical protest music — which makes it all the more effective.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/26/990845574/carsie-blantons-open-hearted-protest-album-is-equal-parts-love-rage