Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 02:12 Hits: 7

Bob Fass hosted the influential New York City radio show Radio Unnameable for more than 50 years. It served as a megaphone for the 1960s counterculture and boosted folk and blues artists.

(Image credit: Jon Kalish)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/25/990740815/bob-fass-free-form-radio-pioneer-dies-at-87