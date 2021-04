Articles

The rapper and producer who animated the Bay Area crew had a huge hit in 1990 with "The Humpty Dance," introduced the world to Tupac Shakur and was a foundational figure in West Coast hip-hop.

(Image credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

