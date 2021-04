Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 21:00 Hits: 9

April 30 will bring the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert, with artists from across the world taking part in another digital edition of the show, in addition to several other events.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/04/22/989861350/international-jazz-days-global-celebrations-are-on-and-again-online