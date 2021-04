Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 11:51 Hits: 8

Ballerina Chloe Lopes Gomes will stay with the Berlin State Ballet. A settlement has been reached after the dancer accused Berlin's principal ballet company of racism.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-state-ballet-settles-with-dancer-over-racism-allegations/a-55934810?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf