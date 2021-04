Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 11:56 Hits: 1

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Arooj Aftab about her new album, Vulture Prince, completed after the loss of her brother and threaded through with themes of grief and longing.

