Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 18:48 Hits: 8

The day was inevitable. But with COVID placing restrictions on the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the memorial service seemed more surreal than many other royal events. Sertan Sanderson reports from London.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/prince-philip-a-final-farewell-in-windsor/a-57241033?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf