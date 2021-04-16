The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Concert Photos: Lil’ Ed The Blues Imperials at City Winery Chicago

Thursday, April 15th, tax day, alone is enough to sing the blues. But this night is an intimate celebration of the return of live music to City Winery Chicago

After several dark months, Alligator recording artists Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials kick off with the first of two socially distant shows. Lil’ Ed Williams, hailed as a slide guitar king, brings more energy to the stage with his stomping, waving, singing and an overall assault on his guitar than musicians half his age.

Concert Photos: Lil’ Ed The Blues Imperials at City Winery Chicago

*All images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

 

The post Concert Photos: Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials at City Winery Chicago appeared first on American Blues Scene.

