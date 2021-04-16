Satsang Welcomes Spring With Vibrant New Single, ‘I’m The One’

Articles

On the heels of announcing a 30-date, coast-to-coast tour spanning spring, summer, and fall, the Montana-based quartet Satsang are unveiling “I’m The One,” the vibrant new single from All. Right. Now., out June 4th via SideOneDummy. Featuring a steady, dynamic rhythm and shimmering acoustic guitars, evoking the sonic energy of Paul Simon’s Graceland, “I’m The One” is a breath of fresh air, conjuring images of the summer sun, reuniting with friends, and long drives with the windows down. The single follows the release of “This Place,” featuring singer/songwriter Trevor Hall, and the album’s title track.

“’I’m The One’ is a song I wrote about my wife and I falling in love eleven years ago, under the sun of the Beartooth Mountains,” explains Satsang’s Drew McManus. “It was an unlikely love story that many didn’t think would work. But here we are. Still in love and still in the Beartooths.”

Written and recorded during an extended hiatus from the road, All. Right. Now. finds McManus reconnecting with his roots and exploring a whole new palette of sounds, drawing on classic country and modern Americana. The performances are broad and spacious, reflecting the wide-open fields and soaring mountains that surrounded the band while they were recording. The result is a lush, organic collection fueled by acoustic guitars, fiddle, and pedal steel; a warm, inviting record that hints at everything from Uncle Tupelo and The Jayhawks to Gregory Alan Isakov and The Head and the Heart.

Satsang’s soulful, reggae-infused folk-rock brought their previous work to #1 on the Billboard’s Reggae Chart and saw them sell out concerts around the country, sharing stages with the likes of Michael Franti & Spearhead and Nahko and Medicine for the People as they worked their way up from bars and clubs to massive festivals. It was a stunning rise for McManus, who spent years distancing himself from a troubled upbringing marked by cycles of addiction, violence, and abuse. He came to music as part of his own recovery from addiction, when a month-long backpacking trip in the Himalayas inspired him to share his journey through song and poetry. He ultimately found peace amid family in the Beartooth Mountains of Montana, an oasis that allows him a warm hearth to recharge from the rigors of the road. “Montana isn’t just where I live,” says McManus. “It’s my heart and soul.”

Inspired by the land and by his role as a father, All. Right. Now. is a joyful, rustic collection all about letting go and living in the moment. McManus produced the album himself, and while the songs are certainly honest and deeply personal, they’re written in a spiritual language that taps into something far more universal; something inherent in the human condition that binds us as brothers and sisters on a shared journey to find our place in this world. Grounding himself in a dedicated mixed-martial-arts practice, McManus sees no inherent contradiction between fighting and music, which both require patience, endurance, and a willingness to immerse yourself completely into practice. As a father and a husband, McManus is more committed than ever to taking care of his mind, body, and soul and to making the most of his limited time.

“When you’re dealt a tough hand, you can either get bitter or you can get better,” says McManus. “You can blame your upbringing for everything and complain about what happened to you, or you can choose to believe that everything happened for you, to step into your power and become the person you want to be.” In Montana, that’s precisely what McManus has done, turning his dreams into reality in a place that, some days, feels more like Heaven than Earth. “My wife, my kids, Montana, they’re all one thing to me now,” says McManus. “They’re home.”

Satsang – Tour Dates:

APR 24 – Zen Fest West – Palomar Mountain, CA

MAY 15 – YAM Fest – Yoga, Arts and Music Festival – Saint Clair, MO

JUN 3 – Pyro Music and Arts Festival – Thornville, OH

JUN 4 – Pyro Music and Arts Festival – Thornville, OH

JUN 9 – The Mishawaka – Bellvue, CO

JUN 10 – The Mishawaka – Bellvue, CO

JUN 11 – Red Lodge Ales – Red Lodge, MT

JUN 12 – Red Lodge Ales – Red Lodge, MT

JUL 24 – Daydream Farm – Wall Township, NJ

OCT 14 – Turf Club – St Paul, MN

OCT 15 – Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas City, MO

OCT 16 – The Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon – Iowa City, IA

OCT 17 – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

OCT 20 – Asheville Music Hall – Asheville, NC

OCT 21 – The Basement – Nashville, TN

OCT 22 – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

OCT 23 – Martyrs’ – Chicago, IL

OCT 24 – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe – Kalamazoo, MI

OCT 27 – Old Rock House – St. Louis, MO

OCT 28 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

OCT 29 – Reverb Lounge – Omaha, NE

NOV 11 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

NOV 12 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

NOV 14 – The Rock – San Luis Obispo, CA

NOV 16 – Mystic Theater – Petaluma, CA

NOV 17 – Felton Music Hall – Felton, CA

NOV 18 – Cornerstone – Berkeley, CA

NOV 20 – Star Theater Portland – Portland, OR

NOV 21 – High Dive – Seattle, WA

MAY 27 – California Roots Music & Arts Festival – Monterey, CA

All. Right. Now. – out June 4th

From And I Go All. Right. Now. Answer Was Yes This Place (ft. Trevor Hall) I’m The One Further This Goes Malachi Back Around (ft. G. Love) I’ll Try Love To Last

